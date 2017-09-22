3 US congressmen appear in Azerbaijan’s black list for visiting Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Three members of the US House of Representatives have appeared in the so-called “black list” of Azerbaijan for their visit to the Republic of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani azadliq.org informs.

According to the announcement of Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the press-service of the ministry of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Frank Pallone, Tulsi Gabbard and David Valadao are the congressmen that have appeared in the “black list”.

The foreign ministry of Azerbaijan has initiated the so-called “black list” where many politicians from different countries, public figures, businessmen and journalists have appeared for visiting Artsakh.