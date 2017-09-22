Armenian President awards Gladys Berejiklian with Mkhitar Gosh medal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Premier of Australia's largest state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian has been awarded the prestigious Mkhitar Gosh Medal by the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan as part of Independence Day honourees announced on 21st September, 2017, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

The Mkhitar Gosh Medal is awarded for "outstanding state and social-political activities, as well as for significant services in the spheres of diplomacy, law and political science."