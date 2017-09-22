Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Fund for Armenian Relief delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting on September 22 with the delegation of the Fund For Armenian Relief (FAR), led by member of the Board of Directors Oscar Tatosian.

Opposition MP from the Parliament’s Yelk faction Artak Zeynalyan also participated in the meeting, the parliament’s press service said.

Babloyan highly praised FAR’s patriotic activities in both disaster zones and numerous other settlements of Armenia and Artsakh, which began since 1988.

The Parliament Speaker appreciated FAR’s assistance to the bordering communities of Tavush province, namely the “Overcoming Poverty in Tavush Province” projects, which aims at assisting the population of Berd.

The sides also discussed numerous issues, related to the prospect of development of Armenia, the NK conflict settlements, healthcare and others.