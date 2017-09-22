Armenia, Saint Kitts and Nevis establish diplomatic relations
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On September 21, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, and Mark Brentley, Foreign Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, signed a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.
At the meeting that followed the signing ceremony, the Foreign Ministers expressed hope that the signing of the protocol will serve as a solid basis for the establishment of ties and cooperation between the two countries.
