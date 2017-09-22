Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-09-17

YEREVAN, 22 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 478.30 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 574.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 8.31 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.90 drams to 648.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 266.16 drams to 19869.53 drams. Silver price down by 3.04 drams to 260.65 drams. Platinum price down by 259.29 drams to 14347.39 drams.