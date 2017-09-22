Armenia, EU reach significant results in talks on Common Aviation Area deal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The text prepared as a result of talks between Armenia and the European Union on forming a Common Aviation Area is already finished, Sergey Avetisyan – head of the general department of civil aviation, told reporters on September 22, reports Armenpress.

“We have already finished the text and have sent it to our European partners”, he said.

He said it would be possible to sign the document after receiving a response from the EU and solving certain issues.

Armenia holds talks with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on a roadmap which will result in creating equal conditions between the Union’s member states.