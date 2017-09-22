6000 lives saved since establishment of Armenian-American Wellness Center

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-American Wellness Center is unique by not only modern equipment and numerous rendered services, but also high level of medical treatment and service, according to numerous officials and experts who attended the center’s 20th anniversary of establishment ceremony.

“Our achievement is the existence of this center in our city. I would like to remind that the 2-3 room small center transformed into a powerful, reputable center equipped with modern devices”, director of the center Khachanush Hakobyan said.

“The Armenian-American Wellness Center is one of our outstanding achievements”, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan said, adding that as a former healthcare minister he is happy to have stood at the origins of the establishment of the center 20 years ago.

Ara Babloyan awarded Rita Paylan, co-founder of the center, with an honorary diploma of the Armenian Parliament, while Khachanush Hakobyan was awarded with the Parliament Speaker’s Commemorative Medal.

Healthcare minister Levon Altunyan also delivered remarks, which was followed by members of the center’s council being awarded with the healthcare ministry’s commemorative medals.

“By creating this center, we have saved the lives of more than 6000 women”, Rita Paylan said.

Deborah Grieser, head of the USAID Yerevan office read US Ambassador H.E. Richard Mills’ address on the occasion.