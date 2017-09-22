Parliament Speaker Babloyan attends event dedicated to 20th anniversary of Armenian- American Wellness Center

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan on September 22 took part in the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Armenian-American Wellness Center, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The event was also attended by First Lady Rita Sargsyan, healthcare minister Levon Altunyan, diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan, businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan.

Congratulating on the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Parliament Speaker said numerous achievements of the Armenian people, including those in healthcare sphere started from the independence. One of them is the Armenian-American Wellness Center with its highly-qualified staff and wonderful building.

Speaker Babloyan said Armenia’s healthcare system was equipped with new building two decades ago thanks to the efforts and material and moral assistance of sponsors. He said previously being as a minister of healthcare he participated in the establishment of the Center.

The Parliament Speaker awarded founder of the Center Rita Palyan with the Certificate of the Parliament, and director of the Center Khachanush Hakobyan with Memorial Medal of the Speaker of the Parliament.