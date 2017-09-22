Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 September

Sep. 14 Yerevan shooting suspect apprehended, two remain at-large


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. As result of a massive nationwide manhunt by various Armenian law enforcement agencies, one of the three gunmen of the September 14 Yerevan shooting was apprehended today in the country’s Kotayk province. The arrested suspect is a 60 year old man.

Police said the two other suspects remain at-large.

On September 14, gunmen opened gunfire in downtown Yerevan outside the Tufenkian hotel, killing a 43 year old man, identified as G. Mosinyan. Another man was wounded and hospitalized.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration