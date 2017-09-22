Sep. 14 Yerevan shooting suspect apprehended, two remain at-large

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. As result of a massive nationwide manhunt by various Armenian law enforcement agencies, one of the three gunmen of the September 14 Yerevan shooting was apprehended today in the country’s Kotayk province. The arrested suspect is a 60 year old man.

Police said the two other suspects remain at-large.

On September 14, gunmen opened gunfire in downtown Yerevan outside the Tufenkian hotel, killing a 43 year old man, identified as G. Mosinyan. Another man was wounded and hospitalized.