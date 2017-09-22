FM Nalbandian participates in event dedicated to 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in New York, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian participated in the event dedicated to the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence on September 21 in the St. Vartan Church, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Primate of the US Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Khajak Parsamyan and Primate of the Western Diocese of the Great House of Cilicia Archbishop Oshakan Choloyan delivered prayer on the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

Armenian young musicians performed songs of Armenian and foreign composers at the event.

FM Nalbandian delivered speech at the event. The text of his speech will be provided later.