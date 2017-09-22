Armenian PM’s Iran visit scheduled, no specific dates available yet

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. A visit to Iran is planned in the agenda of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, his spokesman Aram Araratyan told ARMENPRESS. “There is a visit in the agenda, however the date isn’t yet specified”, he said.

Deputy minister of energy of Iran Ali Reza Daemi recently told the press that the Armenian PM is planning to visit Iran, emphasizing that the Armenian-Iranian relations are “ example of friendship among followers of divine religions”.

Daemi, also head of Iranian Delegation of the Iran-Armenia Economic Cooperation Commission, congratulated the 26th anniversary of the Armenian Independence and stressed that Iran hasn’t spared efforts in the past years to contribute to Armenia’s progress, development and security.

He further noted that Iran believes that regional disputes should be solved through peaceful and constructive dialogues.