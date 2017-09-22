Only a democratic Turkey can recognize the Genocide – Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Only a democratic Turkey can recognize the Armenian Genocide, Garo Paylan – ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament, told reporters in Yerevan on September 22, reports Armenpress.

“You know, my grandmother, with whom we lived in the same house until I was 10 years old, died without justice, my father, who was thinking of when there will be a justice, also died, in other words the second generation passed away, and now the third and fourth generations are fighting for justice. Our demand is that we should take a responsibility for democracy in Turkey, and only a democratic Turkey can open the borders. We have many democratic friends there, in Erdogan’s party, in other parties as well, but at the moment they have no voice since only nationalists raise their voices”, Garo Paylan said.

Garo Paylan arrived in Armenia on September 17 to take part in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora pan-Armenian forum.