History of Holy See-Armenia diplomatic relations has numerous bright points, says Cardinal Leonardo Sandri

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day, as well as the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Holy See, a church ceremony took place September 20 in the St. Nicolas Armenian Catholic Church of Rome, under the leadership of Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, the Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches of the Holy See.

Cardinal Sandri delivered remarks at the event, noting that the history of the diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Armenia is a path which consists of numerous bright points, including the visits of the three Armenian presidents to the Holy See, the visits of Pope John Paul 2nd and Pope Francis to Armenia, and the warm and constructive contacts between the Holy See and the Armenian Apostolic Church. Cardinal Sandri added that every step made has allowed establishing ties of even deeper respect and friendship, which were made even more beautiful and rich by the diplomatic relations.

H.E. Michael Minasyan, the Armenian Ambassador to the Holy See, delivered remarks after the mass, mentioning that the Armenian-Vatican relations have centuries long history and have developed based on meaningful dialogue and deep mutual respect. The interchurch, intercultural and interpersonal relations of mutual understanding, which were solidified by centuries, have led to the high level of interstate contacts, which was recorded during this quarter century period.

The Armenian Ambassador thanked Cardinal Sandri for the great personal contribution in the development of the Armenian-Vatican interstate, as well as interchurch relations. H.E. Minasyan added that celebrating the anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in the Pontifical Armenian College is symbolical since the College has been a firm bridge for the Armenian-Vatican relations for hundreds of years.

The mass was followed by a reception, with numerous officials of the Holy See, as well diplomats in attendance.