Armenia establishes diplomatic ties with Palau and Micronesia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the session of the UN General Assembly, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Palau’s minister of state Faustina Rehuher-Marugg on September 21 signed the protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries with the presence of President of Palau Tommy Remengesau, press service of the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

After the signing ceremony the officials held a meeting discussing issues relating to the cooperation within the frames of international organizations.

On the same day, the Armenian FM and Secretary of foreign affairs of Micronesia Lorin Robert signed the protocol on establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting the sides said the establishment of diplomatic relations enables to intensify bilateral contacts and cooperation within the frames of international organizations.