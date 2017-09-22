Armenian FM Nalbandian meets with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian had a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on September 21 in New York, USA, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting the ministers discussed the process of implementation of the agreements reached between the Armenian and Russian presidents, touched upon several agenda issues of the Armenian-Russian relations, as well as issues of the 72nd UN General Assembly’s agenda.

Nalbandian and Lavrov also discussed the schedule of the upcoming high-level mutual visits.