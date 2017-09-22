Armenian defense minister hosts delegation of US Congress

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on September 22 hosted the delegation of US Congress, including Co-Chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone and Jackie Speier, congresswomen Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard and congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the defense minister presented the ongoing cooperation programs between Armenia and the US in the defense field. By highly appreciating the high-level political relations between the two countries and the existing traditional practical ties between the military agencies, the Armenian defense minister highlighted the importance of the US consulting and expert assistance provided for international peacekeeping, military education and different fields, as well as the assistance for ongoing reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces and strengthening the mutual partnership of the armed forces.

At the request of the guests, the defense minister talked about the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the militaristic policy run by Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as other issues of bilateral interest.

In their turn the Congress delegation members presented the results of their visit to Artsakh and expressed readiness to continue making efforts aimed at developing the Armenian-American inter-state ties and peacefully and fairly settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.