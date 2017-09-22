Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 September

NATO’s James Appathurai to visit Baku


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. James Appathurai – NATO’s Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia will visit Baku, Azerbaijan – according to APA.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), said the purpose of the visit is to participate in an upcoming event of the agency on September 26.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration