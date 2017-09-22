Garo Paylan willing to be “a bridge” for Armenian-Turkish relations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s Parliament Garo Paylan from the HDP party says the frozen state of relations is harmful for both Armenia and Turkey.

Paylan, who arrived in Armenia to participate in the Armenia-Diaspora forum in Yerevan, told a press briefing that the purpose of the visit wasn’t solely the forum, but also the Armenian-Turkish ties, for which he wants to act as a bridge. “I want to help to open dialogue a bit”, he said.

The MP said he has discussed issues related to the Armenian-Turkish relations during his meetings with Armenian officials.

“I am happy to see Armenia stronger and more confident this time. We, democrats, have greater responsibility, and I am here for this responsibility”, he said.