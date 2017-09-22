Armenian FM meets with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the visit to New York, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman on September 21, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the ongoing efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.