Euronest PA conference kicks off in Baku, Armenian lawmakers in attendance

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s conference has kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the participation of Armen Ashotyan, Armenia’s Parliamentary delegation’s leader and chairman of the foreign relations committee of the Parliament, as well as Mane Tandilyan, a member of the delegation.

The conference is organized by the Euronest PA’s social, educational, cultural and civil society affairs committee and is dedicated to parliamentary involvement issues in the improvement of women’s health and gender equality issues in Eastern Partnership countries.

Members of national delegations of Euronest PA, European lawmakers, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations of Baku will participate in the event.