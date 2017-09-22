Government to establish interagency commission for holding international economic forum

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government plans to hold an international economic forum in Yerevan in 2018, reports Armenpress.

During the government session on September 22, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during the recent Armenia-Diaspora conference in Yerevan, complex information on Armenia’s economic potential, investment programs and the recorded economic growth was presented, and in this sense the government has a task to make this more available.

“For that reason it is necessary to make our scientific and economic potential available to world economic organizations and entrepreneurs, organize economic events in Armenia in accordance with contemporary demands”, he said.

The PM tasked the chief of staff to prepare within a week a respective draft legal act aimed at creating an interagency commission for organizing the forum which will be led by Vice Prime Minister and participated by ministers of economic field. The Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) will carry out the organization and preparation works of the forum.

“In fact we want to create a regular economic and investment platform in Armenia where we will tell about what Armenia we would like to see tomorrow, what is our vision, will discuss our approaches with renowned specialists, as well as will create an opportunity in that platform to present our potential partners the projects we prepare and implement”, Karen Karapetyan said.