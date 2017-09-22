Airliner arrives in Gyumri with 1,5 hour delay after emergency landing in Russian town

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The passenger aircraft of Pobeda airlines operating the Mosow-Gyumri flight, which made an emergency landing in Mineralnye Vody, a town in Stavropol Krai, Russia, has already landed in Gyumri’s Shirak Airport.

Authorities of the Gyumri airport told ARMENPRESS the plane arrived with a 1,5 hour delay.

According to Russian media the emergency landing was caused by a smoking passenger.

Earlier in June, the airline issued a warning to all passengers saying an emergency landing will be executed if anyone were to smoke on board.

“Since similar incidents have happened before, we decided to take harsher measures against smoking. Now, if a similar incident were to happen, the plane will make an emergency landing”, CEO of Pobeda Andrey Kalimkov said.

He stressed that the passenger who will cause the emergency landing will be charged with all subsequent expenses.

A similar incident happened in July.

Three lawsuits are currently pending against smoking passengers.