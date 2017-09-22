EU to host conference in Brussels to discuss Syria’s restoration

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will hold a conference in Brussels in spring of 2018 dedicated to providing assistance to and restoring Syria, Federica Mogherini – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in her remarks at the high-level meeting on Syria, TASS reports.

“It’s necessary to see together how we can help the Syrian people to get out of one of the darkest pages of history”, she said. “Syria has to find its way out of war, rise from its ashes and start anew. At the Brussels conference last April, we collectively pledged almost 10 billion dollars in two years, in an incredible demonstration of unity and solidarity from the international community”.

According to Mogherini, the upcoming conference will offer “the international community an opportunity to come together and unite, and affirm and confirm both our financial commitments and our political will”.

Mogherini said in the recent months the situation is Syria has been improved. “Da'esh has been driven out from its strongholds, thanks to the sacrifice of many. The Astana process has helped, reducing violence and defining de-escalation zones. For many Syrians, this makes the difference between life and death. But all this progress can only become permanent and sustainable, if it is shored-up by a political solution to the conflict”.

Federica Mogherini added that the EU states are ready to bring help to the de-escalation zones and to the liberated areas making sure that the aid will actually reach the people in need.