Erdogan’s speech interrupted twice in US by protesters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faced an unpleasant surprise during the meeting with Muslim community representatives in New York, Cumhuriyet reports.

During the meeting Erdogan’s speech was interrupted twice by protesters. They even tried to raise a poster, but the security officers prevented that attempt.

The Police detained one of the protesters.

The Turkish media report the protesters were members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).