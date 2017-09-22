US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson thanks Armenia for dedication to regional stability

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The United States welcomes the progress recorded in Armenia since independence and is proud of the joint work done with that country, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in his congratulatory message on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“We commend the progress your country has made since independence and are proud of the work we have done together. We are committed to advancing democracy and promoting a robust and transparent economy in Armenia. We thank you for your dedication to regional stability and international peacekeeping operations. We greatly appreciate these endeavors toward building a more peaceful world.

Again, congratulations on your 26th year of independence. We look forward to many more years of continued friendship and partnership with Armenia and its people”, reads Tilleson’s congratulatory message.



