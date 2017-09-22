LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.75% to $2174.50, copper price down by 1.71% to $6453.00, lead price up by 0.30% to $2470.00, nickel price down by 4.62% to $10940.00, tin price down by 0.72% to $20580.00, zinc price down by 2.50% to $3078.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 09:03 European Stocks - 21-09-17
- 09:02 US stocks down - 21-09-17
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-17
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-09-17
- 08:59 Oil Prices - 21-09-17
- 09.21-21:20 France will always stand with Armenia during solving its key problems in the future – Macron congratulates Serzh Sargsyan
- 09.21-20:15 Tomorrow’s Armenia will present itself to the world as a fast developing country – congratulatory message of President Sargsyan
- 09.21-17:45 Armenian President awards Youri Djorkaeff with “Gratitude” medal
- 09.21-17:09 President Sargsyan congratulates Armenia’s Jewish community on New Year
- 09.21-16:37 Cem Özdemir awarded with Mkhitar Gosh medal
- 09.21-16:12 German MP exposed as being paid Azerbaijani lobbyist
- 09.21-15:45 Armenian President awards Czech MP authoring Armenian Genocide recognition resolution
- 09.21-15:33 Solemn awarding ceremony takes place at Presidential Palace in connection with 26th anniversary of Armenia’s independence
- 09.21-15:11 President Sargsyan receives congratulatory messages from Pope Francis, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other leaders
- 09.21-15:00 Lapshin pities Azerbaijani high ranking law enforcement officers who appeared in stupid situation due to Azerbaijani authorities
- 09.21-14:44 Eduardo Eurnekian bestowed with National Hero title
- 09.21-14:11 Armenian, Lebanese FMs discuss bilateral agenda
- 09.21-13:30 Any change putting Artsakh’s security under risk is inadmissible – FM Mirzoyan
- 09.21-13:12 Mediators comprehend Azerbaijan is not reliable partner in negotiation process – editor-in-chief of Azdak daily
- 09.21-13:12 Together we will be able to build the Fatherland of our dreams – congratulatory message of Armenian Premier
- 09.21-12:54 Armenian Premier appoints deputy ministers
- 09.21-12:26 Armenia acquires as much armaments as needed for the security of our country - Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia
- 09.21-11:59 Putin congratulates Armenian President expressing confidence over further development of allied relations
- 09.21-11:33 Powerful, flourishing and prosperous Fatherland is the dream and pride of any Armenian – Bako Sahakyan’s message
- 09.21-11:22 Let’s refrain from one-sided approaches and make united efforts for strengthening independence – Aram l
- 09.21-10:55 Leadership of Armenia pays tribute to people who fell victim for independence
- 09.21-10:15 European Stocks - 20-09-17
- 09.21-10:11 US stocks - 20-09-17
- 09.21-10:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-17
- 09.21-10:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-09-17
- 09.21-10:05 Oil Prices Up - 20-09-17
- 09.20-21:46 There are no Armenians among Mexico earthquake victims – MFA
- 09.20-20:10 Leyla Aliyeva taking selfies during his father’s speech at UN General Assembly
- 09.20-19:33 Blaming Armenians for Khojaly incidents is the same as if Hitler would blame USA and USSR for Holocaust - senior lawmaker
- 09.20-19:17 Preservation of impartiality and objectivity – Lebanon-based Zartonk daily marks 80th anniversary
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1862 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
12:37, 09.18.2017
Viewed 1740 times Our goal is to have 4 million population by 2040 – President Sargsyan
18:55, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1640 times Former ambassador of Azerbaijan to EU makes scandalous announcement over “Azerbaijani Laundromat”- sex scandal with participation of MEPs may come to surface
19:55, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1555 times Lapshin categorically denies Azerbaijani allegations about his suicide attempt – First note of the blogger after abandoning jail
14:26, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1534 times Alexander Lapshin attacked and severely battered in Baku jail, denies suicide attempt