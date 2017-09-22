LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.75% to $2174.50, copper price down by 1.71% to $6453.00, lead price up by 0.30% to $2470.00, nickel price down by 4.62% to $10940.00, tin price down by 0.72% to $20580.00, zinc price down by 2.50% to $3078.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.