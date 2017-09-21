France will always stand with Armenia during solving its key problems in the future – Macron congratulates Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the independence of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the message particularly reads,

“Mr. President, I heartily congratulate you and the entire Armenian people on the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia, wishing happiness and progress.

Today Armenia marks the 26th anniversary of independence, and I realize what path the Armenian people has passed, often a difficult one, to build a stable, democratic and prosperous country. I wish that during the coming years it will be possible to further deepen these results achieved on this path.

I would like to assure you that France will always stand with Armenia to help to solve the problems in the future. In this context, I am particularly happy for the framework agreement between Armenia and the EU to be signed in the near future, which is hailed by France.



Let me to finally affirm my commitment for that France fully supports the mission of the Minsk Group Co-chairs to find a firm and negotiated settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Mr. President, please, accept the assurance of my deep respect”.