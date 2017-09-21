Armenian President awards Youri Djorkaeff with “Gratitude” medal
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan footballer Youri Djorkaeff (France) has been awarded with gratitude medal. ARMENPRESS reports World and Europe champion who played in the national team of France has been awarded on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.
Djorkaeff’s son, Oan Djorkaeff playing in French club “Nantes” has been invited to the youth football team of Armenia.
