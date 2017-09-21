President Sargsyan congratulates Armenia’s Jewish community on New Year

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan issued a congratulatory message to the Jewish community of Armenia on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah – the Jewish New Year. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

“Dear representatives of the Jewish community of Armenia,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah.

The friendship and cooperation of the Armenian and Jewish people dates back millennia back and I am convinced they will continue and deepen further.

We today share the happiness and the high mood of our Jewish compatriots.

I wish you peaceful and good year”.