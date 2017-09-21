Cem Özdemir awarded with Mkhitar Gosh medal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan awarded member of the German Bundestag Cem Özdemir with Mkhitar Gosh medal. ARMENPRESS reports Cem Özdemir was awarded for his significant contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The German politician of Turkish origin has great contribution to the recognition of the Armenian genocide by the Bundestag.