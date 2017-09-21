Cem Özdemir awarded with Mkhitar Gosh medal
16:37, 21 September, 2017
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan awarded member of the German Bundestag Cem Özdemir with Mkhitar Gosh medal. ARMENPRESS reports Cem Özdemir was awarded for his significant contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
The German politician of Turkish origin has great contribution to the recognition of the Armenian genocide by the Bundestag.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском
- Armenian President awards Czech MP authoring Armenian Genocide recognition resolution
- Recognition, prevention of genocides is top issue, says deputy FM
- Armenia welcomes recognition of Armenian Genocide by State of Iowa
- Israeli minister pays homage to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial
- International Association of Genocide Scholars condemns Australian SBS’s policy on Armenian
Genocide