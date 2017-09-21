Armenian President awards Czech MP authoring Armenian Genocide recognition resolution

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Czech Republic-Armenia friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies (Lower House of the Czech Parliament) Robin Böhnisch has been awarded with “Mkhitar Gosh” medal by the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan for his contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and strengthening Armenia-Czech Republic parliamentary relations.

ARMENPRESS reports the Czech parliamentarian personally received the award during the awarding ceremony at the Presidential Palace in connection with the 26th anniversary of the independence of Armenia.

Robin Böhnisch has a great contribution to the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the Czech parliament. He was the one who submitted to the parliament the resolution on recognizing the condemning the Armenian Genocide. The Czech parliament adopted the resolution on April 26, 2017. 104 MPs voted in favor of the resolution.