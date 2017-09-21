Solemn awarding ceremony takes place at Presidential Palace in connection with 26th anniversary of Armenia’s independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. By the decrees of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan a number of figures, servicemen, and law enforcement officers have been awarded with high state awards and medals for their contribution to science, education, healthcare, culture, economy and sports, as well as deepening and expanding Fatherland-Diaspora relations on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the independence of Armenia.

During the solemn awarding ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Serzh Sargsyan handed the high state awards and congratulated the recipients on the holiday and awards wishing them success.

“Dear awardees, the awards you receive today in the form of medals or titles are not a gift or the good will of the authorities. These are the assessment of our entire people and country to your important and thankful activities”, President Sargsyan said in his speech, adding that they set a benchmark of moral values for the public.