Lapshin pities Azerbaijani high ranking law enforcement officers who appeared in stupid situation due to Azerbaijani authorities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Lapshin, who was arrested in Azerbaijan, has told how the Azerbaijani law enforcement officers interrogated him and appeared in a stupid situation, ARMENPRESS reports Lapshin wrote about this in his personal blog.

“The best investigators of Azerbaijan were involved in my case – Colonel Kamal Talibov (the son of the former president of Azerbaijan’s supreme court), Colonel Vugar Nasibov, chief of investigation department, General Illar Ahmedov and Deputy Prosecutor General Rustam Usubov. They are the best investigators in this oil-rich country. They spoke good Russian and made unnecessary and funny quotes from the films “Kidnapping, Caucasian Style” or “Mimino” and did everything to persuade me that I can be saved only if I confess that I work for the special services of Armenia and Russia. It should be noted the emphasized hostility towards the Russian Federation during the investigative activities. I really could never imagine that they could bring forward such ridiculous and unfounded accusations against the Russian Federation”, the blogger wrote.

Lapshin stressed that the Azerbaijani authorities put those high ranking and professional policemen in a stupid situation by forcing them to do ridiculous and useless job.

“They asked me the same question 10 times. The problem is that the Azerbaijani authorities put those people in a stupid situation. When high ranking policeman Colonel Talibov came to the penitentiary institution every day like a child and asked the same question about my “working” for the Armenian special services we just pitied him. He probably had understood that I have nothing to do with any special service, but it was demanded from higher echelons to launch a demonstrative process and he did his job”, Lapshin wrote.