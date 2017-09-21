Armenian, Lebanese FMs discuss bilateral agenda

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with Gebran Bassil, Foreign Minister of Lebanon in New York on September 20.

As ARMENPRSS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, the Foreign Ministers touched upon a number of agenda issues of the Armenian-Lebanese friendly relations, discussed the timetable of upcoming high-level mutual visits and the preparatory works of the session of the intergovernmental commission.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the protection of minority groups in the Middle East and on presenting joint initiatives in this regard.

The agenda of the negotiations included the preparatory works of the Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) to be held in Yerevan.