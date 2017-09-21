Together we will be able to build the Fatherland of our dreams – congratulatory message of Armenian Premier

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the independence of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the occasion of the most important state holiday – the anniversary of the independence of Armenia.

The 26 years of independence have been full of challenges for our country and people, but we managed to strengthen the basis of the newly independent state and move forward along the path of development.

Each phase of development brings with it new challenges the overcoming of which further strengthens our country, making it more attractive and competitive. The imperative of this new phase is to create a modern country, to have Free, Safe, Just and Clever Armenia.

I am convinced we have all the necessary preconditions, and above all the potential of our creative people to realize this goal. I am sure together we will be able to build the Fatherland of our dreams. And I want the citizens of Armenia and our compatriots living in different corners of the world to be sure that we will manage that.

I once again congratulate on this holiday that has a power of uniting wishing our people peace, welfare and progress”.