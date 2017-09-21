Putin congratulates Armenian President expressing confidence over further development of allied relations  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the national holiday – Independence Day. In his congratulatory message the President of Russia emphasized that in the current year Russia and Armenia mark to important jubilee years – the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin highly assessed the achievements in the development of bilateral relations, as well as the Russian-Armenian effective cooperation in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO and CIS.

President of Russia Putin expressed confidence over further strengthening of allied relations between Russia and Armenia for the sake of the people of the two fraternal countries, and preservation of peace and stability in the region of South Caucasus.