Let’s refrain from one-sided approaches and make united efforts for strengthening independence – Aram l

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram l calls on all the Armenians to unitedly work for the strengthening of the independence of the fatherland. Catholicos Aram l told the reporters at “Yerablur” that independence is a sacred value, the aspiration and duty of each Armenian. “We have free and independent Armenia, we all, those living in Armenia and the Diaspora; therefore we have to do so that the independence of our Fatherland further strengthens. The key element of the mission of our Church is the independence of our Fatherland. Look at the history until Sardarapat. Our Church went to Sardarapat to fight for faith and homeland. Therefore, let’s refrain from trivial matters, sometimes unhealthy criticism and one-sided approaches and all of us work for the strengthening of the independence of the Fatherland”, ARMENPRESS reports Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram l said.

The Republic of Armenia celebrates on September 21 the 26th anniversary of independence. 26 years ago the Armenian people said “yes” to the independence in the referendum. 2 days after the referendum, on September 23, the Supreme Council of the country declared Armenia an independent, sovereign country.