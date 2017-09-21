Leadership of Armenia pays tribute to people who fell victim for independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s independence President Serzh Sargsyan visited on September 21 the Erablur Pantheon and paid tribute to the memory of the sons of the Armenian nation who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the Fatherland.

ARMENPRESS reports President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakian, His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II , His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan, Premier Karen Karapetyan and other representatives of the legislative and executive bodies.

The political and religious leaders laid flowers at the tomb of Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan, afterwards, accompanied by the honor guard, President Serzh Sargsyan laid flowers at the memorial eternalizing the memory of the victims of Artsakh war.