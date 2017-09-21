LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-17
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 september:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.77% to $2191.00, copper price up by 0.38% to $6565.00, lead price up by 2.18% to $2462.50, nickel price up by 4.08% to $11470.00, tin price up by 0.02% to $20730.00, zinc price up by 1.94% to $3157.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.83% to $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 10:15 European Stocks - 20-09-17
- 10:11 US stocks - 20-09-17
- 10:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-17
- 10:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 20-09-17
- 10:05 Oil Prices Up - 20-09-17
- 09.20-21:46 There are no Armenians among Mexico earthquake victims – MFA
- 09.20-20:10 Leyla Aliyeva taking selfies during his father’s speech at UN General Assembly
- 09.20-19:33 Blaming Armenians for Khojaly incidents is the same as if Hitler would blame USA and USSR for Holocaust - senior lawmaker
- 09.20-19:17 Preservation of impartiality and objectivity – Lebanon-based Zartonk daily marks 80th anniversary
- 09.20-18:38 Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 5.5%
- 09.20-17:47 President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to President of Mexico
- 09.20-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-09-17
- 09.20-17:36 My heart is broken - Jackie Speier and the other US congressmen visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex
- 09.20-17:32 Asian Stocks - 20-09-17
- 09.20-17:24 Armenian Premier receives Minister of Tourism of Lebanon Avedis Guidanian
- 09.20-17:22 Jointly strengthen Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora triumvirate – statement of pan-Armenian conference
- 09.20-17:17 Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees in Armenia, clear weather expected
- 09.20-16:10 First Lady Rita Sargsyan hosts Armenian singers of New Wave 2017
- 09.20-16:05 Armenia presented to the world its approach on Armenian-Turkish Protocols, says Parliament Speaker
- 09.20-15:43 Exclusive photos made by ARMENPRESS news agency displayed in Vilnius
- 09.20-15:34 Giro Manoyan says Armenian President’s statement on Zurich Protocols was right
- 09.20-15:04 US Congressmen arrive in Artsakh, visit Shushi
- 09.20-15:02 President Sargsyan made quite strong emphasis on Armenia’s main issues at UN General Assembly – Giro Manoyan
- 09.20-14:54 Czech Republic unaware how DANA artillery systems appeared in Azerbaijan – RFE/RL
- 09.20-14:49 It’s necessary to intensify Artsakh’s international recognition process – Giro Manoyan
- 09.20-14:46 Armenian Members of Parliament Ashotyan, Tandilyan to visit Baku for Euronest conference
- 09.20-14:33 Armenia’s Labor & Social Affairs minister to depart for Lisbon on working visit
- 09.20-14:31 Georgia’s minister of culture and monument protection is in Armenia on working visit
- 09.20-13:44 Independence of Iraqi Kurdistan may somewhat be a positive event for Turkey – Vahram Petrosyan
- 09.20-13:41 Armenia can offer investors access to markets with 800 million consumers
- 09.20-13:39 Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker hosts Garo Paylan
- 09.20-13:26 Armenia did what is necessary for normalizing relations with Turkey: Romanian-Armenian political figure
- 09.20-12:56 Talks are simply cover for Azerbaijan for arms buildup & continuation of fraud – says deputy FM Kocharyan
- 09.20-12:52 Garo Paylan visits Armenian Genocide Memorial on first day of Yerevan visit
- 09.20-12:43 Recognition, prevention of genocides is top issue, says deputy FM
15:43, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1767 times Ankara Mayor urges to pray for more devastating hurricanes in US
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1747 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
17:13, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1700 times Yerevan shooting victim undergoes surgery
09:14, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1658 times Alexander Lapshin leaves Azerbaijan after being pardoned
10:38, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1658 times ‘We succeeded in laying solid foundations of principles of democratic governance’ – President Sargsyan