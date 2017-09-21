LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.77% to $2191.00, copper price up by 0.38% to $6565.00, lead price up by 2.18% to $2462.50, nickel price up by 4.08% to $11470.00, tin price up by 0.02% to $20730.00, zinc price up by 1.94% to $3157.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.83% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.