There are no Armenians among Mexico earthquake victims – MFA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the preliminary data of the Armenian Embassy in Mexico, there are no Armenians among the victims or injured of the earthquake in Mexico, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

A three-day mourning has been declared in Mexico on the occasion of the earthquake. According to the latest official information, 225 people have fallen victim of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

Earlier today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent condolence letter to President of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto.