Leyla Aliyeva taking selfies during his father’s speech at UN General Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The family members of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev attended the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly to listen to the speech of Ilham Aliyev.

ARMENPRESS reports the seats of the Azerbaijani delegation in the hall of the UN general Assembly were occupied by the First Lady of Azerbaijan, first Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and the daughter of Ilham Aliyev Leyla Aliyeva.

During the speech of Ilham Aliyev Leyla was taking photos and selfies. In one of the selfies she had an amazed look.