Preservation of impartiality and objectivity – Lebanon-based Zartonk daily marks 80th anniversary

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Preservation of impartiality and objectivity, decades of faithfulness to initially adopted principles – this is how intellectuals, scientists and public figures describe the 80 years of Lebanon-based Zartonk daily. The 80th anniversary of Zartonk daily was solemnly celebrated at the National Library of Armenia.

According to the Deputy Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Serzh Sraponyan, this newspaper served the interests of its country and people during the 80 years of operation.

“No matter what kind of period it is, this newspaper has stood side by side with Armenia and the Armenian people. No matter who were the editors, reporters or what kind of global transformations were underway, Zartonk remain committed to its principles”, the Deputy Minister said, emphasizing that it can serve as an example for other media outlets.

Primate of the Armenian Diocese in Beroea Shahan Archbishop Sargsyan told ARMENPRESS that Zartonk daily did not merely report news; it did a much serious work.

“I will mention its works in two directions – raising national consciousness and strengthening national values. All this presumes national education, preservation of the Armenian language and development”, Archbishop Sargsyan said.