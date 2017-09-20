Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 5.5%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index for January-August 2017 surpassed the index of the same period of the previous year by 5.5%, reports “Armenpress”.

The National Statistical Service of Armenia has introduced the current main preliminary macro-economic indicators characterizing the socio-economic situation of Armenia.

Decline was registered in the construction and agriculture sectors.

Construction volume decreased by 8% compared to the same period of the previous year. The electricity production volume increased by 6.6% in January-August, 2017, compared to January-August, 2016. Service volume (trade excluded) increased by 12.4% compared to January-August, 2016, comprising 904 billion 143.3 million AMD, and agricultural production decreased by 9.4%, comprising 459 billion and 904.3 million AMD.

Consumer price index increased by 0.6% in January-August, 2017, and the industrial production price index increased by 3.7%.

Trade turnover increased by 12.3% and comprised 1 trillion 565 billion 0.127 million AMD. The industrial production volume amounted to 1 trillion 0.38 billion 737.6 million AMD, increasing by 12.4 % compared to January-August, 2016.

Average monthly wage increased by 2.5% (190 thousand AMD). External trade turnover volumes rose by 24.4% (3 billion 880.6 million USD) compared to January-August, 2016, moreover, the export grew by 21.7% (1 billion and 383.2 million USD) and the import rose by 26% (2billion and 497.4 million USD). US exchange rate against the dram was 483.13.

All absolute rates are presented based on current prices.