President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to President of Mexico

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence message to President Enrique Peña Nieto of the United States of Mexico on September 20 in connection with the devastating earthquake in Mexico, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

“I express my deep condolences to you and the friendly people of Mexico in connection with another devastating earthquake in your country which caused numerous casualties and great destructions. I am convinced the decisive measures taken by the Government of Mexico will allow to rapidly overcome the consequences of the disaster.

Sharing your grief and that of the friendly people of Mexico I wish the injured a speedy recovery, and strength and fortitude to the relatives of the victims”, reads the condolence message of the President of Armenia.