Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-09-17
YEREVAN, 20 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.15 drams to 478.23 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.97 drams to 574.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 8.26 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.14 drams to 647.91 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 44.77 drams to 20135.69 drams. Silver price down by 5.93 drams to 263.69 drams. Platinum price down by 158.38 drams to 14606.68 drams.
