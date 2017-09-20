Armenia presented to the world its approach on Armenian-Turkish Protocols, says Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan says President Serzh Sargsyan’s statement on the Armenian-Turkish Protocols at the UN General Assembly was right, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the President’s statement according to which Armenia will declare the two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation, the Parliament Spaker said the President acted right.

“Yes, the President acted very right, since we have our dignity and our clear stance on this issue”, Babloyan said.

Asked whether Turkey is ready to solve that issue until April of 2018, Ara Babloyan said: “It is their problem. We have presented our opinion and approach over this issue to the world”.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said at the UN General Assembly that the leadership of Turkey are mistaken if they think that those documents can be held hostage forever and ratified only at the most opportune occasion from their very point of view. “The Protocols were negotiated in the existing circumstances in order to find solutions to the actually existing issues. Armenia will declare those two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation. We will enter the spring of 2018 without those, as our experience has demonstrated, futile Protocols”, he said.