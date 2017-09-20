First Lady Rita Sargsyan hosts Armenian singers of New Wave 2017

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan hosted on September 20 singers Erna Mirzoyan, aka Erna Mir, and Syuzanna Melkonyan who represented Armenia at the

“New Wave 2017” contest and returned with victories.

The First Lady congratulated the singers for their excellent performances, posed for photos with them and wished new successes.

The New Wave 2017 contest took place September 8-14 in Sochi, Russia. Armenia’s Syuzanna Melkonyan finished 2nd, while Erna Mir shared the first place with Uzbekistan and Moldova.