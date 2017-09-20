Exclusive photos made by ARMENPRESS news agency displayed in Vilnius

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of photo exhibition of medieval Armenian Churches was held in the Church Heritage Museum of Vilnius on September 19 which was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania.

Over 30 exclusive photos of mediaeval Armenian church architectural monuments made by photographers of ARMENPRESS news agency over the past century were displayed at the exhibition.

Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan delivered remarks at the event attaching importance to the role of Church in the Armenian history. “Thanks to the Armenian Apostolic Church we managed to maintain our identity within centuries. The most important books have been written here, the most magnificent manuscripts have been created in our monasteries. During the history the church played not only a religious, but also public, cultural and political role in the life of the Armenian people”, the Ambassador said, stating that the two-thousand-year geography of the Armenian churches and monasteries outline the borders of the Armenian people’s historical homeland and they are living witnesses of the Armenian history.

Archbishop of Vilius Gintaras Grušas delivered opening remarks. Speaking about the rich Christian heritage of the Armenian people, the Archbishop said Pope Francis presented his visit to Armenia in 2016 as a ‘visit to the first Christian country’. Archbishop of Vilius Gintaras Grušas said the stone churches depicted in the photos are called to stand firm for centuries. “I hope by looking at these perfect churches each of us managed to master and bear a part of wonder of time and spiritual power reflected in the art”, the Archbishop said.

Director of the Museum Sigita Maslauskaitė welcomed this initiative and thanked for presenting the beautiful architectural monuments in the Church Heritage Museum.

The event was also attended by Ambassadors accredited to Lithuania, Lithuanian lawmakers, public, political figures and Armenian community representatives.

The exhibition will be open until October 19.