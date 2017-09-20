US Congressmen arrive in Artsakh, visit Shushi

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. US Congressmen Frank Pallone and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard arrived in Artsakh on September 20, accompanied by Artsakh’s permanent representative to the United States Robert Avetisyan, Armenian Assembly of America Co-Chair Anthony Barsamian and Hayastan Fund’s USA director Maria Mihranyan.

The US Representatives were greeted by Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan in Shushi.

After a private meeting with Ghulyan, an expanded format meeting was held, with the participation of Raffi Hambarian, director of the Armenian National Committee of America.

Lawmakers and government officials of Artsakh participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Parliament Speaker mentioned that the US Congressional Caucus of Armenian issues’ support for Pan-Armenian issues is always felt in Artsakh and Armenia.

Speaking on the past cooperation, Ghulyan highlighted the organization of events dedicated to Artsakh’s independence in the US Congress since 2006 and the Congressmen’s continuous efforts for the recognition of the country.

Congressmen Frank Pallone was pleased to note the yearly progress in the political, economic and social sectors of Artsakh.

Pallone said their activities mainly aim at delivering three realities about Artsakh to the American society – that Artsakh is a country of law, that it became independent in compliance with norms of international rights and has effectively functioning state institutions.