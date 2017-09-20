President Sargsyan made quite strong emphasis on Armenia’s main issues at UN General Assembly – Giro Manoyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Giro Manoyan - Director of the International Secretariat of the ARF Bureau attaches importance to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s speech at the UN General Assembly in terms of highlighting the rights of the Artsakh people, Armenpress reports.

He said although this issue is not being voiced for the first time, but the important thing is that although Artsakh is not internationally recognized, there is no need to ignore the moral and human rights of people living there.

“An important emphasis was that Artsakh’s not being recognized as state must not hinder exercising the rights of people living there. This is an important emphasis”, Giro Manoyan said.

He said there is no need to expect direct outcomes from the speeches delivered at the UN General Assembly since the heads of state there present some points of their policy to the global audience.

“This is Serzh Sargsyan’s last speech at the UN General Assembly as a President of Armenia, and he tried to put quite a strong emphasis on our main issues, in particular, the Artsakh issue, as well as issues with Turkey”, he said.

Asked what is his opinion over the rumors on territories, Giro Manoyan said: “It's senseless to talk about something in vain. The recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination is a priority issue since today’s borders are in fact not complete”.